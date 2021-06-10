What the Government is doing to mitigate the impact of international prices

Regarding the announcement by the President of the Republic, Luis Abinader, that he is studying the possibility of authorizing the importation of several products of mass consumption to curb the increases, the Minister of Agriculture, Limber Cruz, valued as positive the measure, considering that in this way food security is guaranteed without affecting the pockets of the consumer, nor the producers.

He said that, although the high prices of international inputs and transportation are worrying, the Government is applying preventive measures to avoid that this situation affects the economy of Dominicans.

“When the President sees that any product, especially the sensitive ones, that impact the family basket, he looks for solutions immediately. Any product that he feels is going to increase disproportionately, he supports us so that we can import these products and bring them to the local market so that the people do not suffer this impact,” said Cruz.

When interviewed on a radio program in the capital, the head of the agricultural portfolio also said that among the preventive measures implemented are signing several agreements with productive sectors, such as eggs, chicken, pork, and sausages, to keep prices stable.

The Minister of Agriculture added that aware of the need to guarantee food stability, the Abinader Government injected into the agricultural sector more than five billion pesos in zero-rate loans, has encouraged vegetables through greenhouses and open fields, improved the marketing and yield of products.

“We worked in the development of better varieties, good agricultural practices, in innovation, we have arrived with fertilizers on time and the support required by producers to achieve productivity yields,” he said.

Recently, President Abinader informed that the import authorizations would cover products in high demand, including construction materials, which have also registered increases, and clarified that the measure would be transitory.