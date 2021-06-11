Government freezes fuel prices again

A gallon of regular gasoline will be dispatched at RD $ 239.30 and that of premium at RD $ 252.20, both maintaining their price. External source

The Ministry of Industry, Commerce, and MSMEs decided to leave the cost of hydrocarbons unchanged for the week of June 12 to 18

On Friday, the government again froze the prices of all fuels for the week of June 12-18, according to the new resolution of the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, and Mipymes (MICM).

As such, a gallon of regular gasoline will be sold at RD$239.30 while premium gasoline will be offered at RD$252.20, both prices remaining unchanged.

A gallon of regular diesel will be sold at RD$184.90, while a gallon of premium diesel will be sold at RD$202.40, according to the MICM.

Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) will also remain unchanged and sold at RD$127.10 per gallon, while natural gas will be sold at RD$28.97 per cubic meter.