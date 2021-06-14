US Gov. earmarks US$4B for DR energy sector

Santo Domingo.- The government of the United States will back an ambitious North American private investment program to develop the national electricity sector, with a cost of US$4.0 billion over the next four years.

Official sources explained that the objective of the project is to definitively solve the country’s energy problem and put it in a position to export energy, mainly to Haiti and other Caribbean countries.

Preliminary details of the plan have already been discussed in Washington by President Joe Biden with officials and private investors.

In a general sense, EL DIA was told that the plan could include another US$4.0 billion in the following four years to the first stage (2024-2028).