Dominican labor unions want a 40% wage hike

Santo Domingo.- Representatives of Dominican Republic’s labor unions will deliver tomorrow a proposal for a salary increase of 40% that will be discussed with the Government and the business community in the National Salary Committee (CNS).

CASC Union secretary Gabriel del Ríos Doñé, explained that on Tuesday he will bring the proposal to convene the CNS and begin the discussion in order to have a new minimum wage between now and July, when the date for its review expires.

He justified the need for the increase in the price of household products, although he recognized that not all companies are in a position to accept it.