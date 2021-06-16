Pact aims to boost promotion, draw vestments

Santo Domingo.- Dominican Republic Export and Investment Center (ProDominicana) director Biviana Riveiro, and Fahed KR Hilles Korma, representative of the International Center for Strategic Studies on International Investment (Icssfi), agreed to promote Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the Dominican Republic from the Euroasia, Middle East and Africa region.

The agreement calls for developing research studies on FDI, its promotion and protection. Likewise, it implies agreeing on solutions to increase investment attraction tools.

Riveiro pointed out that “expanding markets to countries where Dominican products arrive and from where foreign investments come is essential for the country’s positioning on the international scene.”