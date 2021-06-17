Consumers to pay Refinery US$53M debt

Santo Domingo.- The debt that the government has accumulated with the Dominican Petroleum Refinery PDV (Refidomsa) for not passing on the real cost of fuels to users amounts to about RD$3.0 billion (US$53 million).

Refidomsa president Leonardo Aguilera revealed that he was in talks with the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and MSMEs to seek solutions to the debt.

Aguilera stated that if Refidomsa demanded the payment of fuel at the price due, this would be reflected in the final cost of hydrocarbons and “we would have an increase in fuels every week.”