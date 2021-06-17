Five new dams in Dominican Gov. water plan

Santo Domingo.- The Gov. on Wed. announced sweeping plans over the flow of water, from rivers to Dominican homes, in a broad push to be executed in 15 years that seeks to challenge the negative forecasts that predict scarcity and future struggle for this resource.

President Luis Abinader put in the hands of the Economic and Social Council (CES) a proposal for a Pact for Water that should be carried out from 2021 until 2036, as a single policy regarding its management.

The document was prepared by the Water Cabinet, created by the president and in whose meetings he himself participates.

As part of the strategy to guarantee water to the capital and the entire country, the Government is studying the construction of dams on the Haina, Artibonito and Yuna rivers, as well as Don Juan and Las Placetas.