Join forces, Chamber of Commerce tells Santiago business leaders

Santo Domingo.- The president of the American Chamber of Commerce of the Dominican Republic (Amchamdr), Roberto Herrera, on Thur. stressed the importance of the country adopting a proactive position to manage and strengthen its bilateral relations with the United States.

In the first face-to-face event led by the members of the Board of Directors of Amchamdr in Santiago, Herrera called on the business leaders of that city to build a common strategic agenda to agree on a development plan that benefits the businesses of the region.

“From the American Chamber of Commerce, we will continue our commitment to ensure that we have an adequate business climate, facilitate trade and promote the conditions to increase legal security and foreign investment, especially North America, but to achieve all this, we require the union and the support of all sectors.”