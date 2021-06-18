Price freeze on all fuels

It is the sixth consecutive week that the government leaves the price of hydrocarbons unchanged.

According to the new resolution published this Friday, the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, and Mipymes (MICM) left fuel prices unchanged for the week of June 19 to 25.

As such, a gallon of premium gasoline will be sold at RD $ 252.20 while that of regular gasoline will be sold at RD $ 239.30, both keeping their cost unchanged.

The gallon of regular diesel will be shipped at Rd $ 184.90 while the optimum at RD $ 202.40, both leaving their price frozen for next week, according to the MICM.

Liquefied petroleum gas will be offered at RD $ 127.10 per gallon, and natural gas will be sold at RD $ 28.97 per cubic meter.