Abinader decrees sweeping spending cuts

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader on Sun. established by decree 396-21, the austerity plan and rationing of public spending, to continue facing the severe impact that the pandemic has had on the economy.

The presidential provision establishes considerable reductions in expenses related to trips abroad, the purchase of luxury vehicles, high-cost renovations, entertainments and celebrations, the document said.

The provision also covers donations, gifts, use of private facilities to carry out activities, and even the use of police or military personnel assigned to public officials, with very few exceptions established in the decree