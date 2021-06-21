Rising prices concern the Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- The disproportionate rise in prices of food and other important products of the national economic apparatus has become an element of debate and concern among sectors and actors in the country’s public and political life.

The instability of these prices has provoked in recent days reactions from former presidents, former ministers and sectors in charge of regulating and stabilizing prices.

For Francisco Domínguez, member of the Political Committee of the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD), the country is experiencing the highest price increase since the 2003 crisis.

The former official said the price of bread has doubled, plantains and bananas have increased 50%, the same happens with chicken, rice, beans and salami registered increases of more than 33%.