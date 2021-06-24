Dominican President sees tourism boom in poor province

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader started Wednesday construction of the first tourism infrastructure works that will be developed in Pedernales in the coming years and there he guaranteed that no hotel will be built in Bahía de las Águilas.

“Tourists will be able to go to swim but there will be no construction in that area and the legal framework will be maintained … We will respect the projected plans for the environment and respect for protected areas and national parks,” said the president.

He indicated that so far there are at least nine large international hotel groups interested in developing projects in this province, which is among the poorest in the country.