Gov. to organize 36 farmers markets on Saturdays

Santo Domingo.- The government would increase from 12 to 36 the farmers markets organized every Saturday through the Institute of Price Stabilization (Inespre) and from five to 15 those held Wednesdays, with the aim of eliminating intermediaries in the sale of agricultural products.

Inespre: “the logistics for the expansion of producer markets is pending to be defined within the framework of the work plan that began last Monday at the National Palace, in which measures should be suggested to counteract the inflationary pressure on the basic products.”

In a statement president Luis Abinader announced that these agricultural supply spaces would be tripled within a month, allowing direct sales from the producer to consumers.