Biggest mill reports a 396K ton sugar production

Santo Domingo.- The Central Romana mill announced a production of 396,288 short tons of sugar after finishing its 2020-2021 harvest, after grinding more than 3.4 million tons of cane.

The figure is more than 14,000 short tons higher than the amount of grade 96 sugar produced last year.

In a press release Dominican Republic’s largest sugar company said the manufacturing process maintained a final yield of 11.80 percent, “thus achieving a stable production that guarantees the supply of sugar for the local market.”

It also reported that it produced more than 162,000 short tons of refined sugar and some 21.8 million gallons of molasses in the 197 days of harvest.