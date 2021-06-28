Remittances: Dominican Republic’s weapon against poverty

Santo Domingo.- -The Dominican Republic is the country in the Central American region with the highest growth in the arrival of remittances in the first quarter of 2021, income that has an impact on reducing poverty and the GINI coefficient (method used to measure wage inequality).

Remittances are associated with a 3.5% reduction in the proportion of people living in poverty and of the GINI coefficient between 0.20 and 0.26 percentage points, as contained in the report “Remittances in Central America: The role of CABEI (Central American Bank of Economic Integration)”.

Those currencies are also associated with greater investment in health, education and entrepreneurship among the beneficiaries.