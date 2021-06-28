Warning: construction encroaches on prime farmlands

Santo Domingo.- The problems faced by some municipalities in the country over the loss of farmland is viewed with concern by the Government, a situation that is already beginning to be faced, according to Agriculture Minister Limber Cruz.

“If we continue to plant the country with houses, with villas, that is dangerous. And, above all, the paradox of that is that the land they take (to build) is Moca, one of the best in the world; Bonao, where it rains the most in this country; Lower Yuna, one of the most important places for growing rice in the Dominican Republic,” he said.

Cruz said that in Jima (Monseñor Noel province), Cotui (in Sánchez Ramírez) and Bajo Yuna (in Duarte), are the towns where 60% of the country’s rice is produced and are among the most affected by farmland use to build houses and other real estate.