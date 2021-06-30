Central Bank says Dominican economy will grow 8%

Santo Domingo.- The new projections of the Central Bank place the economic growth of the Dominican Republic for 2021 between 8% and 9%, conservatively, according to Governor Héctor Valdez Albizu on Tuesday.

“We have been doing some calculations, and definitely with this result, according to forecasting models, we are in a position to exceed 8% growth this year, and with an upward bias,” he said.

He stressed that the path towards recovery that the national economy is exhibiting is a “palpable example of its great resilience,” and added that it is on the right path of reactivation.