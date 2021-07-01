Lower prices on construction materials spell relief

Santo Domingo.- The prices of the main construction supplies begin to decline in international markets. Iron ore, steel scrap and PVC materials have registered downward variations in recent weeks, after reaching historic levels due to the crises generated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Businessmen consulted by Diario Libre indicated that the downward trend is expected to continue and, with this, an effect on the prices of housing units at the consumer level will crystallize.

Recently, the Dominican Association of Home Builders and Promoters (Acoprovi) pointed out that the increases registered by the main inputs used in the construction sector had raised the costs of real estate projects in execution by 31.5 percent.