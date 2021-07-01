New procedures to generate renewable energy

The National Energy Commission (CNE) released the procedure to be followed by petitioners to process applications for concessions for electricity generation under the modality of solar, hydro, and wind hybridization.

“This procedure that we are publishing, is to continue to comply with the responsibilities attributed to the CNE by the General Electricity Law, number 125-01 and the Law of Incentive to the Development of Renewable Energy Sources and its Special Regimes,” explains the executive director of the institution, Edward Veras.

The primary purpose of this regulation is to organize the procedure to exercise the generation of renewable energy under the terms of hybridization and, consequently, to benefit from the incentives established in the law, initial demonstration of its physical, technical, environmental, and financial viability.

The procedure is aimed at the petitioners of energy generation facilities from primarily renewable sources that intend to access the Special Regime with hybridization, among which are those interested in obtaining a provisional concession, those who have a definitive settlement and plan to add a new generation system without the need to modify the previously concessioned site.

“As of today, this procedure is available to interested parties and it includes the steps to follow and the requirements to comply with to make the request,” informed Veras.

1,522 MW in concessions

In a study published in November 2020 by the CNE, it states that to date, there were standard concessions for a total of 1,522 megawatts (MW), of which 621 MWp corresponded to solar-photovoltaic technology, 722 MW to wind technology, 135 MW of electricity production based on Urban Solid Waste, 35 MW based on biomass and 9 MW to mini-hydro electric technology.

Of this generation, 589 MW were connected to the National Interconnected Electric System (SENI) and operation. In addition to this, the CNE had granted 2,242 MW, of which 2,012 MW belong to photovoltaic solar energy.