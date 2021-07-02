Dominican mining sector grew 16.2% in 1Q

Santo Domingo.- The president of the Oil Mining Chamber of the Dominican Republic (Camipe), Pedro Esteva, revealed Thursday that the sector grew by 16.2% in the first quarter of 2021 and highlighted its positive impact on the dynamism of the national economy.

Esteva highlighted that the development of this industry was evidenced in its exports in the first quarter of this year, which reached US$575.4 million, reflecting an increase of 3.4% compared to the same period of 2020, maintaining the number one position among all lines of Dominican exports.

He specified that in that mining industry the line that leads exports is gold, which achieved an increase of 79.6%, followed by ferro-alloys, with 18.4%; and copper and zinc ores, with 1.6% and 0.5%, respectively.