More than 40 restaurants come together to ask the Government to make the curfew more flexible

THEY LAUNCHED THE # DÉJENNOSTRABAJAR CAMPAIGN ON SOCIAL MEDIA

More than 40 restaurants have joined on social networks under the # DéjennosTrabajar campaign to draw the authorities’ attention to allow the curfew hours to be more flexible so that they can survive amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“For our work team: collaborators and their families, for those in the agricultural sector, for farmers and fishermen, for importers of food, beverages, utensils and kitchen equipment, for security companies and valet parking, for manufacturers of hygienic and cleaning products, for which they make uniforms,” reads the message posted by the group on their networks.

In this sense, chef Leandro Díaz stated that the situation has been unsustainable for restaurants, while indicating that they are requesting “a plan to de-escalate this curfew (…) there are many of us who have survived because we have been building our gastronomic proposals without any type of commitment or strong debts, but, really, we have been in the red since this started.”

He added that the times and dates in which the curfew takes place had generated uncertainty among restaurants. “I don’t know whether to open or close, what hours I am going to have, what I will offer to my customers and visitors,” said Díaz, while highlighting that “this has been an incredible chain for everyone who depends on the restaurant sector,” according to Diario Libre.

The Masterchef judge also asked himself, “what is the difference between restaurants and hotels are operating normally? Why are we not allowed to operate under all sanitary criteria?”

In addition, representatives of the tourist sector of the Colonial City favored the petition of owners of bars and restaurants so that the government relaxes the current curfew that, according to denounce, keeps them bankrupt.

Through the tag or hashtag on social networks # DéjennosTrabajar, owners of bars and restaurants carry out a campaign to sensitize the authorities to the economic losses caused by the curfew since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Santo Domingo Tourism Cluster supports the flexibility of the measure, ensuring that businesses currently meet the requirements for greater openness.

The sector representatives advocated for the government to present a de-escalation plan in the short term that allows the total integration of the productive sectors.

In social networks, other establishments and figures have echoed the call of restaurants, such as the singer Wason Brazobán, who questioned who pays the premises and employees of these businesses.

It is recalled that the Government extended until next Wednesday, July 7, the current curfew in force in the Dominican Republic, in accordance with Decree 401-21.

The restriction on mobility will begin every day, from 6:00 in the afternoon to 5:00 in the morning, with free movement until 9:00 at night for people to reach their homes, in more than 20 provinces, where there has been an increase in Covid-19 infections.