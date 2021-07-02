The IMF: Dominican economy will rebound this year

Santo Domingo.- The International Monetary Fund (IMF) projects that for this year, the Dominican Republic will rebound in economic recovery, supported by the massive vaccination of the population, the postponement of the tax reform and the increase in social transparency .

The IMF Executive Board concluded the Consultation of Article IV of 2021 with the Dominican Republic, in which it indicates that the recovery will have balanced risks, but it will be favored by the spill-over effects of the United States.

The Washington-based body points out that, although the recovery in tourism activity will be gradual, manufacturing exports, investment and consumption would be supported by global growth, the resilience of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and the dynamism of remittances will have an impact. in which the country quickly returns to normality.