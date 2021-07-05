Though sluggish tourist arrivals climb in Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- The number of tourists who arrived in June to the different Dominican destinations is still below the record for that month of 2019, the Tourism Ministry (Mitur) said Monday.

Last month 468,367 tourists entered, a lower number than the 587,143 non-resident foreigners who visited the country in June 2019, prior to the impact of the pandemic, highlighted the head of Mitur, David Collado.

In June last year, when the borders were still closed, 1,021 tourists visited the country, according to data from the Central Bank.

Collado added that in the first half of 2021 the national destinations received 1,903,474 visitors, an amount that is equivalent to 53.2% of the tourists who arrived in the same period of 2019.