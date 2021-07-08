Haiti crisis will hurt trade with Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- Haiti is Dominican Republic’s second largest trade partner with a binational exchange of US$745 million in 2020, an amount that had already been affected by COVID-19 and insecurity in the neighbor country.

The instability generated by the assassination of the president of that country, Jovenel Moïse, will now be added.

Business sectors agree that the situation will lead to a decline in trade between the two countries, and they hope that the uncertainty will not extend over time.

“This will have repercussions for a while, which we hope will not be much,” said the executive vice president of the Association of Industries of the Dominican Republic (AIRD), Circe Almánzar