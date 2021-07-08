Inflation January to June stood at 4.01%.

Santo Domingo.- The Central Bank of the Dominican Republic (BCRD) reported Wed. that the monthly variation of the consumer price index (CPI) was 0.63% in June 2021, placing the accumulated inflation of the first half of the year (January-June) at 4.01%.

“The BCRD report highlights that, as the Central Bank governor pointed out on various occasions and in publications, the general inflation of the last 12 months would begin in June a process of convergence towards the target range established in the monetary program of 4% ± 1% on the policy horizon, as it actually occurred,” says the Central Bank in a statement.

Accumulated inflation in the last twelve months stood at 9.32% at the end of June. “This result constitutes a turning point downward and is consistent with what the forecasting system of this institution had been indicating,” says the press release