Dominican Republic GDP to grow 7.1% in 2021

Santo Domingo.- The Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) improved by more than two percentage points the growth projections of the Dominican Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for 2021, estimating the expansion at 7.1%.

For this year, the Dominican GDP will post the fifth highest growth among Latin American nations, exceeding the 5.0% initially estimated by ECLAC, only surpassed by Guyana (16%), Panama (12%), Peru (9.5%) and Chile (8%). The agency estimated an average economic growth for the region of 5.2%.

Moreover, the report “The Paradox of Recovery in Latin America and the Caribbean. Growth with persistent structural problems: inequality, poverty, little investment and low productivity,” projects that by 2022 the Dominican GDP will register an increase of 5.5%.