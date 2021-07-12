June remittances jump US$131.9M to US$869.8M

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic received US$869.8 million in remittances in June, or US$131.9 million more than in the same month of 2020, a growth of 17.9%.

On Sunday the Central Bank said that despite the increase in foreign exchange received last month, the growth rate of the arrival of remittances had its third consecutive month down, going from an increase of 130.6% registered in April 2021, falling to 46.2% the next month.

“Cumulatively, in the first semester of this year, remittances totaled US$5.3 billion, US$1.9 billion above the same period of 2020, achieving 51.5% year-on-year growth.”