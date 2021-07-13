The UN favors a wage hike in Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- The UN Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) favors an increase in the minimum wage in the country, indicating that this would have a positive impact on the growth of GDP.

Alicia Bárcena, executive secretary of ECLAC, told Diario Libre that the gradual and sustained increase in the minimum wage is recommended, because, as studies by the agency have shown, the increase has no impact on inflation.

Bárcena said that, on the contrary, an increase in the minimum wage brings important social benefits, by influencing the reduction of inequality.

President Luis Abinader ordered last Tuesday that the National Salary Committee be convened to begin discussions of a salary increase, as part of the proposals to counteract the effects of inflation.