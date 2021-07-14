Dominican Gov. resumes exports to Haiti

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Government, through the National Security and National Defense Council, on Tue. decided to allow for humanitarian reasons the restart of on exports to Haiti.

“The decision seeks to maintain the supply of the Haitian commercial system at the levels required to reduce the possibility of a general shortage that produces social instability and migratory flows,” the Presidency of the Republic said this Tuesday in a press release.

Last Wednesday, the Dominican Government, by decision of the National Security and Defense Council, ordered the immediate closure of the border with Haiti.