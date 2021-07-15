Dominican tourism reinvests 60% of all profits

Santo Domingo. – In the Dominican Republic, eight out of every 10 dollars received from tourism remain in the country and 60% of all profits have been reinvested.

These are two of the main conclusions of the study “Dominican Tourism: a decade of contributions 2009-2019,” an investigation presented by the Banco Popular Dominicano and the Association of Hotels and Tourism of the Dominican Republic (Asonahores), which provides objective knowledge about the strength and potential of Dominican tourism and its leadership in the region.

According to the research carried out by the think tank Analytica, during the study period, the accumulated inflow of foreign currency generated by the expenditure of travelers plus investment in tourism reached US$68.2 billion, of which 82 million remain in the country, taking into account the outflows for imports, outdoor advertising and return on investment.