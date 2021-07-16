Dominican Republic sees US$3.4B in foreign investment

Santo Domingo.- The Government says that direct foreign investment will exceed three billion dollars this year and to July the country has attracted US$1.2 billion.

It cited the studies published by the Economic Commission for Latin America (ECLAC) that place the Dominican Republic as the first destination country for Foreign Direct Investment, and reacted satisfied by the report.

In a press release, the Government indicates that studies indicate that projections show that the Dominican Republic could end the year with about US$3.4 billion.

“The origin of the investment is as varied as the productive sectors chosen. The proposals come from the United States, Spain, Holland, Germany, France, Canada, Turkey, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Venezuela and El Salvador,” the statement says