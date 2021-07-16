Highland town gets rewired

Baitoa, Dominican Republic.- The North Electricity Distribution Company (Edenorte) on Fri. announced the beginning of the grid rehabilitation and lighting with recycled materials in Baitoa township (central, with an estimated investment of RD$23 million.

The announcement of the project, which will be made with recycled materials, was made by the general manager of the institution, Andrés Cueto.

The official explained that the plan includes the construction of an electric highway, which consists of 273 reinforced concrete poles, 273 lights and 28 transformers.

He said that the trunk lines of La Jagua, Castillo Arriba and the Santiago-Baitoa highway, will be totally rebuilt, with which greater efficiency in the energy service will be achieved for the inhabitants of the communities.

“The main road will be illuminated from La Fuente and will culminate in the center of the town of Baitoa.”