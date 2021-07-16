Reclassification of companies should benefit workers

Santo Domingo.- Companies that, due to the reclassification approved Wednesday, have mixed parameters that correspond to establishments of different sizes, should be assumed in the most convenient range for their workers.

Resolution 01/2021 of the Ministry of Labor clarifies that, if a company meets criteria for different scales, that is, the number of workers in one classification and gross sales in another, the variable of the higher scale will be taken as predominant for setting their classification and consequent applicable minimum wage.

However, the economist Antonio Ciriaco, vice dean of the Faculty of Economics of the State University of Santo Domingo (UASD), believes that the reclassification of companies could harm workers in the future who should receive an improvement in their income.