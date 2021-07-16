To solve urgent water problem requires a State policy

Santo Domingo.- The director of the Water Cabinet, Gilberto Reynoso, warned Friday that of the total water that exists in the country, more than 40% is being used, which places the Dominican Republic, according to international organizations, as a nation with “water stress.”

The official spoke at the regular monthly meeting of the plenary session of the Members of the Economic and Social Council with a single agenda item: “National Commitment to a Pact for Water 2021-2036, Building a country with water security for all Dominicans.”

In the activity, which was attended by the Minister of Economy, Miguel Ceara Hatton, Reynoso said that the situation demands the urgent need to build a true State policy to solve the water problem.