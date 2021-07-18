Fuels will remain unchanged
For the week of July 17 to 23, the Ministry of Industry, Trade, and MSMEs ordered that fuels remain unchanged. Therefore, the Dominican Government will assume RD$400 million, according to a press release from the state entity.
It is recalled that premium gasoline will be sold at RD$256.20 per gallon, regular gasoline at RD$239.30 per gallon, regular diesel at RD$184.90 per gallon, and optimal diesel RD$206.40 per gallon.
Meanwhile, Avtur will maintain its price of RD$161.90 per gallon, rising RD$2.13 (the only fuel to register increases), while kerosene will be sold at RD$182.20 per gallon, Fuel Oil #6 at RD$135.40 per gallon, and Fuel Oil 1%S at RD$151.00 per gallon.
The MICM reported that Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) would be marketed at RD$127.10 per gallon and natural gas at RD$28.97 per cubic meter.
The MICM statement highlights that as of Wednesday, July 14, 2021, international oil prices remain trading above US$70.00 a barrel of WTI, setting an average this week at US$74.00, slightly lower than the previous average of US$74.56, after having traded in this same month of July at US$76.98 a barrel.