Cemex announces a US$20M+ production boost

Santo Domingo.- Cemex Dominicana will spend more than 20 million dollars to modernize one of its production lines at the San Pedro de Macorís (east) plant, which had been out of operation since 2015.

The director of operations of the cement company, Juan José Rijo, said that the growth registered by the Dominican economy led them to readjust the line to increase production capacity. He anticipated that the plant will be ready by the end of 2021 or the beginning of next year.

The executive told Diario Libre, accompanied by Dania Heredia, Cemex’s legal director for the Caribbean, presented the Vertua distinctive, which is included within Cemex’s sustainability strategies to reduce its CO2 emissions.