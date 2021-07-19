Hoteliers look ahead to profits again

Santo Domingo.- Hoteliers look ahead to the te, within the framework of the COVID-19 pandemic, in which tourism becomes profitable again.

“We have to recover the tariff levels that allow us to be profitable as a sector, that is the second stage of recovery (…) And recovering what was lost will be the third visual of recovery,” said Andrés Marranzini, executive vice president of the Association of Hotels and Tourism of the Dominican Republic (Asonahores).

He told newspaper Diario Libre that the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) estimates the tariff recovery time between 18 and 24 months, accompanied by occupancy.

“That has been the high season of 2022, and the recovery of what was lost probably between 2024-2025,” he said.