Calm returns to Haiti-Dominican border market

Dajabón, Dominican Republic.- More than a week after the assassination of the president of Haiti, Jovenel Moise, tranquility prevailed yesterday in the towns and communities on both sides of the border.

Meanwhile, hundreds of Haitians yesterday returned en masse to the binational market of Dajabón to buy products that are scarce in their country and trade with Dominicans.

The entry of buyers and sellers from the neighboring country was done in the midst strict protocol by Dominican authorities.

Border Corp soldiers, immigration inspectors and agents of the Haitian Border Police are in charge of guaranteeing the orderly entry of Haitians.