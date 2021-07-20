Dominican Republic Free Zones lose 8,355 jobs on Covid

Santo Domingo.- The COVID-19 pandemic caused that last year the free zones that operate in the Dominican territory closed with 8,355 fewer employees than in 2019, although within the sector some activities had a positive behavior in terms of employment.

In addition, the impact of the virus caused a fall of 5.6% in its exports.

Of 176,555 workers that free zone companies had in 2019, the figure fell to 168,200 the following year, equivalent to a reduction of 4.7%, according to the statistical report on the sector, prepared by the National Council of Export Free Zones ( CNZFE).

Employees of companies that manufacture footwear and its components, those of jewelry and those of clothing and textiles were the most affected by the layoffs during the past year.