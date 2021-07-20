Gov. to plant 4,000+ hectares of coffee, mango, avocado

Santo Domingo.- More than 4,000 hectares will be planted with coffee, mango, avocado, among other plants, throughout the country through various projects developed by the Technical Execution Unit for Agroforestry Development Projects (Utepda) of the Dominican government.

According to Eliferbo Herasme, executive director of Utepda, the institution develops seven projects in communities of Azua, San Juan de la Maguana, Elías Piña, Barahona, Independencia and Bahoruco. In addition, some projects in the northern part of the country will be developed.

“These projects consist of changing the standard of living of all Dominicans where these projects are present and of making a type of investment so that small producers in a short, medium and long term can become large agricultural entrepreneurs,” Herasme told Diario Libre.