Vaccination points to be held in restaurants and bars July 27

Santo Domingo, DR

The National Federation of Bars and Restaurants (Fenabayre) will hold a vaccination day on Tuesday, July 27, to motivate citizens to come to inoculate themselves against COVID-19 and reopen their businesses without uncertainty.

This day will be held with the collaboration of the Vice Presidency of the Republic and the regional directors of the Ministry of Public Health. The vaccination points are located in Santiago, San Francisco de Macorís, Puerto Plata, Constanza, and the Colonial City in Santo Domingo.

Here are the vaccination points for the placement of the second or third dose:

-Santiago – Foodtropolis

-Puerto Plata – Green area of the cable car.

-San Francisco De Macorís – Plaza Premiun

-Constanza – Collado Gutiérrez Foundation.

-Colonial City SD – Mamey Café.

“We are going to reach that 70% together, to remove the curfew safely. Get vaccinated so that all sectors of our economy are reactivated and recover the direct and indirect jobs on which the bars and restaurant sector and the entire entertainment industry of the country depend,” Fenabayre said.