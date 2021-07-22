Banco Popular Dominicano chosen as the best company to work for

Banco Popular Dominicano was chosen as the best company to work for by Mercado magazine, highlighting the bank’s ability to implement successful human management strategies and meet the needs of its employees amid the challenge posed by COVID-19.

In its July issue, the business magazine highlights how, in return, Banco Popular’s extensive network of employees exhibited an extraordinary commitment, which allowed the bank, despite the health situation, to overcome human, logistical, and operational challenges, maintain a constant pace of activity, innovate, demonstrate its commitment to society and its organizational resilience.

This is the ninth consecutive time Popular holds the first position of this classification made fourteen uninterrupted times. For this opportunity, only 100 companies in the country have been considered.

El Popular leads the number of jobs in private equity financial intermediation entities with a workforce that exceeds 7,300 employees, whose satisfaction index is 93.78% and has received more than 511,940 hours of training, according to the indicators reviewed by Mercado magazine, which positively weights the efforts in gender equity made by the bank.

The publication also highlights initiatives to maintain the comprehensive well-being of the bank’s workforce, such as the implementation of remote work, flexible working hours, protective measures to prevent the spread of the virus, staggered reintegration, and strict hygiene protocols and safety measures.

The organization’s best asset

Mrs. Antonia Antón de Hernández, senior executive vice president of Human Management, Cultural Transformation, Credit Administration and Compliance, thanked the recognition and expressed her pride in this institutional milestone.

“The well-being and development of each of our employees is part of our concern as an organization, offering a climate based on respect and trust, and promoting a culture based on values,” said the bank executive.