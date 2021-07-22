Dominican Republic economy rebounds but not jobs

Santo Domingo.- In a context of favorable growth projections for the national and world economy, not all sectors achieve the same rate of rebound expected after the setback caused by the pandemic in the productivity of the countries. Employment is one of those cases.

The Dominican Republic shows positive figures at the macroeconomic level, with a year-on-year expansion of its economic activity of 21.2% as of May 2021 and 4.7% compared to May 2019.

This is stated by the Ministry of Economy, Planning and Development (MEPyD) in its Macroeconomic Situation Report, June 2021 Monitoring, in which it highlights that “the Dominican economy continues to demonstrate high resilience and the ability to recover from adverse effects.”