Dominican Colonial City E-car friendly

Santo Domingo.- The Santo Domingo Tourism Cluster and InterEnergy Systems Dominicana and its Evergo brand signed a strategic alliance to promote and facilitate the use of electric mobility in tourist areas of the capital city, with the interest of having a more sustainable tourism offer.

Through the agreement, it will be possible to establish five charging stations of the Evergo brand in the Colonial City and other tourist places in Santo Domingo.

“The stations will be compatible with all electric vehicles on the market and will comply with the strictest safety regulations, facilitating their use in the tourism industry,” says a statement.