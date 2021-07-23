Dominican meat exports to USA in the works

Santo Domingo.- The Minister of Industry, Commerce and Mipymes Víctor Bisonó, reported this Thursday that employees of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA,) would come to the country to supervise several slaughterhouses and start exporting meat to that nation.

Bisonó said the inspection visit is delayed because still the USDA, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, does not have a face-to-face dynamic. The export of beef to the North American country has been banned for more than 20 years.

“They promised us that we are at the top of the list to come to supervise the slaughterhouses of the Dominican Republic and to be able to start exporting meat. There are three slaughterhouses on the list for supervision.”