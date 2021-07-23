Entity backs studies for mining development

Santo Domingo.- The Roundtable of Commonwealth Countries in the Dominican Republic expressed its support to the Minister of Energy and Mines to carry out technical and environmental studies to serve as a basis for decision-making that determined the development of mining projects .

Roundtable president, Fernando González Nicolas said that studies should be carried out by institutions that enjoy credibility and international recognition, and that they are guided by national authorities, under the supervision of representatives of the respective communities.

He added that opposing the development of projects based on whims and assumptions is a matter of the past, because mining that is done today is responsible and compatible with the environment.