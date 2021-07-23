Weekly Dominican producers send 1,400 tons of fresh fruit, veggies to the US

Santo Domingo.- Every week Dominican producers send 1,400 metric tons of different types of fresh fruits and vegetables to the United States, a number that could increase in the coming years when an agreement, signed this Thursday between various entities to increase phytosanitary measures, start their rollout.

Brian Rudert, director of the TraSa (Trade Safe) project, stressed that the country has a competitive advantage to export riper fruits that are in demand in the US market.

However, Rudert stressed that the control for the presence of pests and illegal residues in agricultural products are worrying and costly for the Dominican exporter.

He added that weekly the country exports hundreds of tons of more than 40 types of farm products to the North American nation.