Abinader delivers 3,000 deeds to rural families

Santo Domingo.- After completing his work schedule in Sánchez Ramírez, Duarte and Santiago provinces, President Luis Abinader went to Villa Altagracia, where he delivered 1,699 titles of property.

In total, over the weekend the president delivered 3,000 deeds that benefit as many families, 1,300 in La Canela and 1,699 yesterday in Villa Altagracia.

“To deliver titles today on fathers’ day, is to fulfill them and fulfill their country,” Abinader said during the activity.