Santiago-Puerto Plata scenic road project advances

Santo Domingo.- The Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI) formalized the non-reimbursable technical collaboration of US$550,000 for the structuring of the Amber Highway construction project under a public-private alliance (PPP) .

The head of the General Directorate of Public Private Partnership (DGAPP), Sigmund Freund, thanked CABEI for its support.

He said that the resources will be used to hire the technical staff that will accompany that institution in structuring the road project that will benefit the Northern part of the country reducing transit time to less than 30 minutes from Santiago to Puerto Plata.