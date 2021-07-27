Dominican dams to get a US$80M redo

Santo Domingo.- The National Institute of Hydraulic Resources (INDRHI) held a follow-up meeting to the project “Resilient Agriculture and Integrated Management of Water Resource, which would be financed by the World Bank and was recently received in Congress, through the Lower House, where it is expected to be approved by lawmakers in the coming weeks.

The coordination of this project, whose investment will be US$80.0 million, will be in charge of INDRHI and will seek to improve irrigation infrastructures in the Yaque del Norte, Ozama and Isabela river basins.

The initiative includes the rehabilitation of the Tavera, Mijo, Chacuey and Maguaca dams, requiring the latter two the construction of canals.